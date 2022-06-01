WaterFire Providence returns for a full season of lightings, with the first one this weekend! Ed Cabral, Manager of sponsorships and Corporate Relations, shares all the details!  

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.