WaterFire Providence announces a full lighting this Saturday, August 13 celebrating Rhode Island’s Communities of Color in partnership with Papitto Opportunity Connection. The lighting will begin shortly after 8:00 PM and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food and Artist Markets will open at 6:00 PM. Performances at the Waterplace Place Basin, Steeple Street, and Washington Street Bridge stages will begin at 6:00 PM.



Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.