WaterFire Arts Center unveils new exhibition

WaterFire Providence is pleased to present an exhibition in honor of the life and legacy of Howard Ben Tré at the WaterFire Arts Center. “Private Visions, Public Ideals –The Legacy of Howard Ben Tré” show will run from January 22, 2021 – March 7, 2021. In addition to the regular WFAC hours, the exhibition will include a series of receptions and talks.

Howard Ben Tré is internationally recognized for his unique sculptures and large-scale works of art for public and private spaces. Ben Tré was a pioneer in the use of cast glass as a sculptural medium and his work is included in more than 101 museums and public collections worldwide. His breakthrough technical innovations extended his mastery of cast glass and allowed him to create monumental sculptures that can survive the rigors of outdoor installation. Ben Tré received an M.F.A from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1980 and was a three-time recipient of the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship and a three-time recipient of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts Fellowship.

In Howard Ben Tré’s memory, this show is a premier exhibition of WaterFire’s new Pass the Torch Exhibition Series which connects and showcases works of Rhode Island-based artists, each exhibit pairs a mentor and mentee, one NetWorks Rhode Island artist and one emerging artist.

Wendy MacGaw, Ben Tre’s widow, and Ed Cabral of WaterFire Providence share more about the show.