Don’t miss Warwick Police Department’s Spooky Fall Festival! “The Rhode Show” gives you a sneak peek of what’s in store for this family-friendly event, coming up this Saturday, October 22.

Click here for more details.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.