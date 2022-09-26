Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and more than 16 million family members and friends provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the United States. Learn more about the Rhode Island Chapter, and efforts being made here at home to help people living with the disease, their caretakers and family members, and find out how you can get involved in the upcoming walk in Providence – Sunday, October 2 at Roger Williams Park

