Walk to End Alzheimer’s 2020

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and 4 locations in our region, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

This year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering, but we are still walking — and calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. This year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail. On event day, we invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in your community do the same.

