Vintage Pet Rescue features local dogs in 2022 calendar

Do you have a photogenic pup? They could be part of an upcoming canine calendar. Kristen Peralta, Founder of Vintage Pet Rescue, encourages pet owners and lovers to submit their photos of senior pets and vote for their favorites to be part of their 2022 calendar.

Contest rules and information can be found here: https://www.gogophotocontest.com/vintagepetrescue

VOTING ENDS MAY 3 AT 8:00PM.

Vintage Pet Rescue is a Rhode Island based 501c3 non-profit run by Kristen and Marc Peralta. Their mutual love for senior dogs is the driving force behind Vintage Pet Rescue and they are committed to rescuing vintage (senior) pets from shelters and assisting owners who can no longer care for their senior pets. Along with their small team of volunteers, Kristen and Marc give these animals love, attention, and medical care for the last months or years of their lives.























