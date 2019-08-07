Unreeling the 2019 Flickers’ RI International Film Fest

George T. Marshall, Executive Director & CEO of Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival and Steven Feinberg, Executive Director for the RI Film and TV Office join us with the highlights of this year’s RIIFF.

Come enjoy the large variety of films for their 37th Annual Festival! Click here for the schedule.

