University Orthopedics makes strides to benefit Make a Wish

University Orthopedics is getting set to host their inaugural 5K Run and Walk, to benefit Make a Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, on Saturday June 22nd at 9am at 1 Kettle Point Avenue East Providence, RI

Dr. Aristides Cruz from University Orthopedics and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello joined us on set to discuss how you can get involved.

Register online today! https://universityorthopedics.com/5k/

