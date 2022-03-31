“Uncorked” returns in person to benefit RI PBS. The Food and wine event is happening Saturday, April 9, at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center. Taste fine wines, sample food from top area restaurants, meet celebrity guest Maria Lawton, and check out the fabulous auction items! WSBE RI PBS President, David Piccerelli shares more details!

