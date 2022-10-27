The Spooky State House is back! Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea invites Rhode Island families to the Rhode Island State House on Thursday, October 27 from 5-7 p.m. for a night of tricks and treats. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the RI Community Food Bank.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.