The Spooky State House is back! Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea invites Rhode Island families to the Rhode Island State House on Thursday, October 27 from 5-7 p.m. for a night of tricks and treats. Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the RI Community Food Bank.

