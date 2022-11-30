Maria Tocco, Market Manager at the Providence Flea stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share details of the Holiday Markets at Farm Fresh this season. She shared the following information with us:
Starting on Black Friday, November 25, through December 18, sip ‘n shop local every Friday and Sunday. Each market features a different lineup of 75+ local vendors–with over 250 vendors participating in all and thousands of small-batch, locally sourced and handcrafted items throughout the month. Artists, artisans, makers, bakers, plants and florals, vintage vendors, food items, food trucks, live music and more!
FOUR SUNDAYS
November 27, December 4, 11, 18 from 11 am – 3 pm.
FOUR FRIDAY NIGHTS
November 25, December 2, 9, 16 from 5 pm – 9 pm.
Enjoy handcrafted cocktails on Friday nights at the @ricruisincocktails vintage camper outdoors PLUS hot specialty coffees, craft brews and cocktails on Friday Nights and Sundays indoors from New Harvest Coffee & Spirits and the Providence Brewery.
ALWAYS FREE admission & free parking.
