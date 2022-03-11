Nearly 30 years ago, Jason David Frank, donned a green suit and used his martial arts skills for his role of Tommy, the Green Ranger on the popular 90s show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Though his role was intended to be temporary he quickly became a permanent member of the cast and continues to appear as the Green Ranger on various Power Ranger adaptations that followed.

Most recently, Frank is taking his fame to local comic shops across the country in hopes of helping them keep the doors open throughout the pandemic. He’s developed the Power Ranger Protection Program to help local mom and pop shops in need of an extra boost during the difficult time.

Frank is making local appearances at Emerald Square Mall (Mar. 11 at 4PM) and Warwick Mall (Mar. 14 at 4PM).











