Pawtucket police make arrest in 30-year-old cold case
The Newport Dance Festival is here!

The Newport Dance Festival has returned. It’s eight nights of dance, featuring five visiting dance companies from around the globe and it’s all taking place in The City By The Sea, July 14 – 21!

Joining us this morning with details were Miki Ohlsen, Artistic Director/Co-Founder of Island Moving Company, and Professional Dancer, Emily Baker.

For more info, visit: https://islandmovingco.org/

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

