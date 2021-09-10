The Cranston Greek Festival returns for family fun

The 35th Annual Cranston Greek Festival returns Sept 10, 11, 12, 2021.

The Rhode Show was live to preview some of the fun to expect this weekend. We spoke with Father Andrew George and Father Nicholas Lansourakis about the event itself. Then we spoke with Tina Liakos about the food, and Nancy Harritos and Kassiane Campopiano filled us in on all of the delicious desserts to enjoy. Steven Rougas gave a preview of the traditional Greek dancing that can be enjoyed with performances by the Odyssey Dance Troupe.

Check out the fun at the Cranston Greek Festival this weekend at the Church of the Annunciation! 175 Oaklawn Ave, Cranston, RI

Festival Hours:

Friday, Sept 10th, 5 pm-10pm

Saturday, Sept 11th, 12 Noon-10pm

Sunday, Sept 12th, 12 Noon-8pm

Free Admission

Rain or Shine