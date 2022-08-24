The Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport plays host to the best of the best and honors legends in the game. But did you know they also offer a youth program from the community? Team FAME’s purpose is to inspire future leaders through character education, academic enrichment, and healthy living. Director, Marguerite Marano and 8th Grader, Gian Corleto Beltran discuss the program, its importance, and a very special ceremony where the young players will be honored.

