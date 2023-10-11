Taste of Thayer will take place tonight on Thayer Street from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Ticket holders access food samples at participating restaurants, get two free drink tickets and special discounts at participating retail locations.
Participating businesses include Andreas, Aroma Joes, Avon Cinema, Bagel Gourmet, Baja’s Taqueria, Baja’s TexMex, Berk’s Shoes and Clothing, Caliente, Ceremony, Chinatown, Den Den Fried Chicken, Feed the Cheeks Cookies, Heng Thai and Rotisserie, In the Pink, Insomnia Cookies, Kabob and Curry, La Creperie, Maha Heng Hot Pot & Bowl, Mala Noodles, Metro Mart & Deli, Mighty Mike’s Pizza, Mike’s Calzones, Pokeworks, Sydney Cafe, Tiger Suger, Zinneken’s Belgian Waffles and Cafe.
Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased here and on location all evening during the event.
