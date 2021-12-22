Take the plunge on January 1

Join Special Olympics Rhode Island on Saturday, January 1, 2022 for the 46th Annual Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett. Hundreds of individuals will be “Freezin for a Reason” when they take the plunge for Special Olympics Rhode Island.
