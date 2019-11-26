Target 12 on WPRI.com

Support small business and those with disabilities

holidays, christmas and people concept - happy couple at with sh_586338

holidays, christmas and people concept – happy couple at with shopping bags in winter

The RI Developmental Disabilities Council strongly supports self- employment with the SBS ShopRI Vendor program every year on Small Business Saturday. Co-creator of We Be Jammin, Debbie Wood and Sue Babin from the RI Developmental Disabilities Council share details on their upcoming event.

SBS Shop RI is Saturday November 30th at Crowne Plaza 9a – 4p and features 100 vendors all from the RIDDC program to support businesses run by individuals with disabilities.

Vendors range from artists, Social Venture Enterprises, Farm Fresh RI, veterans and minority -owned businesses. From jewelry to jams, home made food and farm fresh products, the gift options are wide-ranging. Members of the developmental disability community learn how to develop and promote a business, how to access the resources available to them and have launched several viable businesses during these past three years.

