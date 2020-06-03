Stop & Shop donates $10,000 of milk to RI

In honor of World Milk Day on June 1st, Stop & Shop partnered with New England dairy farmers to turn its Cranston store parking lot into a milk drive for local Rhode Island hunger relief agencies. Stop & Shop donated 8,196 half gallons of milk in an effort to address the growing demand for nutritious food for those in need. Director of Community Relations, Jennifer Brogan joins us to discuss the initiative.

Recipients of the donation include Providence Public Schools, YMCA of Greater Providence, Cranston Public Schools, and North Kingstown Public Schools. The donation also supported local New England dairy farmers in their effort to send as much milk as possible to the growing number of families in need due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Stop & Shop works to fight hunger in Rhode Island communities year-round, but with the current pandemic, the need is bigger than ever. Stop & Shop just wrapped up a donation campaign to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank at its registers. A huge thank you to all of the local shoppers who donated. More than $100,000 was raised for the food bank specifically to support their efforts during the pandemic.