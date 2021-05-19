Stand up, speak out, and share your story

The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island chapter invites anyone to participate in Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day. Join this virtual event on Thursday, May 20th as they advocate for increased care and support and discuss the public health crisis Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
To RSVP or for more details, email
drcarlin@alz.org or call (401) 421-0008
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.