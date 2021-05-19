Stand up, speak out, and share your story

The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island chapter invites anyone to participate in Alzheimer’s Advocacy Day. Join this virtual event on Thursday, May 20th as they advocate for increased care and support and discuss the public health crisis Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

To RSVP or for more details, email
drcarlin@alz.org or call (401) 421-0008

