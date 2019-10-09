Spooky tales for the season at the Graduate

Come celebrate as The Barnaby Castle raises funds to support the restoration of the public spaces at the Castle.

VIP Ticket $200 includes: All access to floors 1-3 and the top of the turret. As you enter, have your portrait snapped by Vintage Girl Studio. Open bars and food from some of the best local eateries on each floor. Take in the musical stylings of Resin Ed with cocktails and bottomless champagne. VIP 2 brings you to the very top with some special surprises in store along with beer and wine bar, and yes, more food!