Tony Danza and his four-piece band are bringing their hit live show, Standards & Stories, to the Zeiterion for the first time and making their debut in New Bedford on Friday November 11 at 8p!
Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Tony performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.
Purchase tickets here: https://zeiteriontheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F5G00000MpqS2UAJ/sectionGroups/a0b5G00000XSYTEQA5
