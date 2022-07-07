Just off the heels of Wimbledon, tennis greats will be bringing their talents to the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport. Senior Vice President of Operations, Brewer Rowe, shares details on the event and how YOU can play on the historic grass courts this summer.

Tickets for the Infosys Tennis Hall of Fame Open can be purchased here: https://www.infosyshalloffameopen.com/tickets