Seasons Corner Market and Shell USA are proud to partner with Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital for “The Giving Pump” charity campaign.
From now through October 31st, 2022, a portion of every gallon of gas purchased at the specially marked pumps at Seasons Corner Market stations across New England will be donated to these two hospitals.
In 2021, Seasons Corner Market raised $72,000 for Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Tufts Children’s Hospital. This year, we’re ready to exceed that goal – but we need your help! “The Giving Pump” is easy to participate in and it costs customers nothing extra!
