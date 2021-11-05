Scouting for Food helps neighbors in need

Each year, Scouts in our community collect as much as 200,000 pounds of food for our neighbors from generous Rhode Islanders through their annual Scouting for Food Drive.

If you don’t have a Scout in your neighborhood, you can still participate by making a monetary donation to the Food Bank. The Food Bank makes purchases in bulk, so we’re able to stretch your contribution even further, to acquire and distribute more food for people in need.

