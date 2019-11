The RI Developmental Disabilities Council strongly supports self- employment with the SBS ShopRI Vendor program every year on Small Business Saturday. Co-creator of We Be Jammin, Debbie Wood and Sue Babin from the RI Developmental Disabilities Council share details on their upcoming event.

SBS Shop RI is Saturday November 30th at Crowne Plaza 9a - 4p and features 100 vendors all from the RIDDC program to support businesses run by individuals with disabilities.