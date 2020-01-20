Save big, stay local during “Hotel Week RI”

Visit Rhode Island, in conjunction with 22 hotels throughout its six tourism regions, announces the first-ever “Hotel Week RI,” taking place January 18-31, 2020. The inaugural “Hotel Week RI” offers four “prix fixe” rates of $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night at a variety of hotels in Blackstone Valley, Block Island, Newport County, Providence, South County, and Warwick. The four rate levels provide unprecedented opportunities for visitors and locals alike to save and stay in Rhode Island.

Many of the Ocean State’s iconic high-end hotels are participating with reduced rates of up to 40%, including Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Watch Hill, The Break in Narragansett, The 1661 Inn on Block Island and more. The majority of hotels are offering $100 rates for budget-conscious guests, including popular boutique properties like Hotel Viking, The Attwater and Gilded in Newport, Graduate Providence, and Shelter Harbor Inn in Westerly.

As an added bonus, several properties are offering complimentary amenities included in the listed rate, like spa treatments, dining credit, room upgrades, and activities. While in-destination, guests have a number of classic Rhode Island winter experiences to choose from including Newport’s Wellness Week, Providence Restaurant Week, snow tubing in Yawgoo Valley, stargazing at Frosty Drew Observatory, brewery hopping in Blackstone Valley and more.

