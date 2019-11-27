Santa Arrives at Garden City Center!

Santa has arrived at Garden City Center in Cranston! Santa’s cabin is set up by the gazebo from Nov. 30th through December 24th. Children and their families enjoy a private visit with Santa Claus inside his cabin.



Visits are FREE and professional photos are available for purchase. Plus there are photo opportunities for selfies and holiday cards with the topiary reindeer sitting under the gazebo. The center is lit up with magical white Christmas lights and wreaths adorn every light pole.



In addition to Santa, Garden City has plenty of entertainment during the holiday season:

Friday and Saturday nights, Dec. 6th and 7th from 6 pm – 8 pm: Enjoy holiday shopping with live music, ice carving, special store sales, and of course Santa Claus.



Special performers include:

• Brown University Derbies (male acapella group)

• The Wheeler School handbell ringers

• Strolling snowman from Ten 31 Productions

• Steel drummers

• Ice carving by Art in Ice

• Hope Highlands Middle School chorus

• Many strolling caroling groups

• Brass band

• Cirque de Light performers