Samantha Johnson talks music, career, and local performance

It’s been a couple of years since Massachusetts native, Samantha Johnson, has perfromed on The Rhode Show, but that doesn’t mean her schedule hasn’t been full. Johnson has found success in Las Vegas, performing in Cirque du Soleil, as Tina Turner, and more! Throughout her years of stardom (America’s Got Talent, album releases, Vegas performances), she hasn’t forgotten her roots. She’s providing her talents to a virtual performance on “To Broadway, With Love” with the New Bedford Festival Theater.

Samantha Johnson chats with Michaela about her journey to Las Vegas, newfound opportunities, and her local performance. “To Broadway, With Love: A Virtual Cabaret” is available Thursday, April 8 through Sunday, April 11. Tickets can be purchased here: https://zeiterion.org/nbft-virtual-cabaret/