Relay for Life goes virtual

Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society’s mission is at risk. However, cancer has not stopped and neither has the American Cancer Society and their dedicated volunteers. Community Development Manager, Allison Katterheinrich, share details on the changes made and how you can get involved.

The Relay For Life and its fundraising efforts must go on. This year, the Relay For Life events across Rhode Island will be virtual with ceremonies, speakers, and messages being posted to each of the event’s Facebook pages. Participants will also be encouraged to walk throughout their neighbors.

The Relay For Life of Southern Rhode Island is scheduled for August 15

The Relay For Life of Northern Rhode Island is scheduled for August 16

The Relay For Life of Central Rhode Island is scheduled for August 22

Funds raised will help the American Cancer Society continue to fund ground breaking research, support the Society’s 24/7 helpline and help patients and their families access care.

To get involved please visit www.RelayForLife.org to find a virtual event near you.