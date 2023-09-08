PVD Fest…Providence’s free outdoor arts festival is back!
Three days of music, entertainment, and celebration
Friday, September 8th through Sunday, September 10th.
Now …on the waterfront at 195 District Park
Vendors –food trucks-live entertainment- new activities –and more! There is something for everyone at PVD Fest… Friday, September 8th through Sunday the 10th.
For a full festival schedule go to pvdfest.Com!
Presented by the city of Providence, art, culture, tourism, and producing partner Firstworks
