Puppies and self defense for a cause

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and you can show your support for the fight against breast cancer at a local event. World Martial Arts is hosting a women’s self defense class with puppies! The event teaches basic awareness and self defense techniques specifically designed for women, all while puppies from East Greenwich Animal Protection League roam the room for you to pet and play with!

This event will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd from 7:15pm-8:30pm

All proceeds will be donated – half to EGAPL and half to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Providence.

