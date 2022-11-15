The holiday season is always a great time to give back to those in need. The Providence Downtown Improvement District (DID), the Providence G, and RMO PR are teaming up to host a winter clothing drive.

DID is looking to collect clean, new, or used articles including coats, hats, and socks for men, women, and children. They do ask that socks be new and that the previously owned donations are cleaned.

Donations will be accepted beginning Monday, November 21st through Christmas Eve in three locations in downtown Providence.

“It’s important for us to work side-by-side with our community partners to help make the best Providence possible,” says Robert Russell, Executive Director of DID. “Each day we are out in the city making visible improvements from cleanliness to safety. This is just another way for us to take care of our neighbors and support local families in need.”

This clothing drive helps support Crossroads Rhode Island and Family Services of Rhode Island.