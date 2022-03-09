“Prom” is on stage at The Providence Performing Arts Center through March 13th, and Ashley Erling had the chance to speak with the show’s composer, Matthew Sklar, about the hit musical!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

