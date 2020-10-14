Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk/5K Run Goes Virtual!

Will caught up with Kara Montalbano, the Director of Marketing & Community Relations at The Potter League in Middletown, RI. It’s the 31st Annual event and they are modifying the events to keep people safe, but still working hard to raise money for the animals.

To learn more & sign up, click here!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

