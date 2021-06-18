Pop-up shopping experience blooms in Providence

Bloom Collective is making spaces, engaging our local creative community and hosting one of a kind pop-up experiences in underutilized retail locations. The latest pop-up is in the West End of Providence, and features an artisan market on weekends! Co-founders Savannah Barkley and Heather Wolfenden talk more about the unique pop-up shopping experience!
