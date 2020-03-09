Plunging for Special Olympics RI

It’s the coolest day of the year to be at the beach! Special Olympics Rhode Island brings back the Super Plunge and Torch Run Plunge! The Super Plunge is an effort to increase both awareness and fundraising for the Torch Run Plunge. The Super Plunge is exactly like the Torch Run Plunge, with only one small difference. Instead of plunging into the near-freezing water a single time, “Super Plungers” must plunge once per hour for a 24 hour period. The Super Plunge is happening on March 21, with the Torch Run Plunge following on March 22. Super Plungers Rick Labreche and Ann-Marie Brasil join us with more information.

Visit https://specialolympicsri.org/ to get involved!

