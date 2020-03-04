Plan Your Next Getaway at the AAA Travel Marketplace

AAA Travel Marketplace at Gillette Stadium, now in its 17th year, has the best travel savings of the year – expect to save big on cruises, tour packages, road trips and more! Joanne Monahan, Director of AAA Travel Call Center shares details on the event.

• Travel Marketplace takes place March 6 – 8. Show hours are:

• 2pm-7pm Friday, March 6

• 10am-6pm Saturday, March 7

• 10am-3pm Sunday, March 8

• Over 100 of the top cruise, tour and destination exhibitors will be at Marketplace

• If you aren’t sure where you want to go, speak with the experts at AAA or attend one of the more than 50 presentations that will be given throughout the weekend.

• Buy tickets ahead of time at AAA.com/ Marketplace or tickets are available at the door — $3/person for members, $5/person for non-members

• Open to the public, and parking is free!

