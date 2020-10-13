Perspiring for Pink at CORE Fitness Studios

We chat with Denise Chakoian of CORE Fitness Studios about their efforts to raise money for breast cancer awareness!

Every Saturday morning they host is one class dedicated to raising funds for the Gloria Gemma Foundation. There are 5 Saturday in October and they already raised $850 dollars in this past Saturday’s class. So there are 4 more classes that will be happening where a portion of the proceeds will go to GG.

