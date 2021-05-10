Patriot Subaru hosts ‘Cars for Community’ event

You put a lot of work into your car…now show it off! The first annual “Cars For Community” Event will be held Sunday, May 23rd 2021 from 10:30am to 1:30pm, at the New England Wireless and Steam Museum, located on 1300 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich, RI. You’re invited to register, come on down, park your pride and joy, and enjoy the time with others doing the same thing!

They’ll have food trucks if you get hungry, raffles for fun, and a live radio broadcast on WPRO AM with Patriot Subaru Managing Partner Mark Perryman, hosting his weekly “You Auto Know” program.

Register today if you are bringing a car, or just come out to enjoy!

Register here: https://patriot-subaru-of-north-attleboro.ticketleap.com/cars-for-community/?tcdcmpid=135174&tcdadid=76210052419876&tcdkwid=73432994