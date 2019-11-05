“Operation Made” Marking a Milestone

Artisan Gift Boutique, “Operation Made” for veterans and veteran family member entrepreneurs is celebrating their 1st birthday in Warwick, RI. Owner, Nicole O’Brien joins us with details on their upcoming commemorative events.

“On Saturday, November 9th doors will open at 10AM! Meet veteran artist vendors and enjoy demonstrations throughout the day!

On Sunday, November 10th the meet and greets continue with veteran crafters, and their families.

On Monday, November 11th– join Operation Made for their Veterans Day Salute! Enjoy free samples of coffee, chocolates, beef jerky, sweets and more. All made by veteran entrepreneurs. Meet Veteran artists, And—of course SHOP for unique gifts, jewelry, candles, wood crafts and more all made by those who serve!

Visitors throughout the weekend are encouraged to make donations to MISSION: Start-UP, Operations Made’s fundraising effort to assist Veteran with needed start up funding to encourage business ownership. Funds will be awarded through a shark-tank type/pitch event to be held yearly starting in 2020!”

