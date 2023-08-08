Get ready for NewportFILM’s 9th Annual Picnic Contest! Incredible prizes will be awarded by judges from Newport Picnic Co, Lila Delman Compass and The Rhode Show to the top three picnic creations. Picnic judgign begins ta 6:30 with live music at 7, followed by the film “Cowboy Poets” at 8! NewportFILM Executive Director, Cathleen Carr, shares all the details!

