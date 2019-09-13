Newport International Boat Show returns to Newport’s Waterfront

The Newport International Boat Show encompasses thirteen acres of Newport’s downtown waterfront.

Join us on September 12-15, 2019 to view exhibitors from near and far offer a full range of new powerboats and sailboats, plus a medley of marine products, services, and accessories to enhance the nautical lifestyle.

Special events, seminars, and in-water boating courses for the whole family are offered on all show days. Plan your visit today! https://newportboatshow.com/

