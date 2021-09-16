‘Near Mint Expo’ hosting dozens of collectible vendors

Near Mint Expo at WaterFire Arts Center will host 90 tables of the best in comics, sports cards, & related collectibles! Roy Thomas will be the guest of honor. Thomas is comic book writer, creator, and editor, who was Stan Lee’s first successor as editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics. He is known for introducing the pulp magazine hero Conan the Barbarian to American comics as well as bringing Star Wars to Marvel comics.

Get info and tickets: https://www.thenearmintexpo.com/

