Meeting the 'Remarkable Women' finalist: Gail Lowney Alofsin

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WPRI 12 wants to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

WPRI 12 will celebrate local women that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

Gail Lowney Alofsin is among four women selected as finalists in the ‘Remarkable Women’ contest. She is a high-level executive, author,  University Professor, and a community volunteer. Gail visited the show to talk about her involvement in the community and how it feels to be named a finalist.

