Caty, Regina, Aaron, Damien, and Janis take the stage in the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls now on stage at PPAC. Lindsay Heather Pearce who play Janis Sarkisian talks about her role, how the stage show differs from the film, and what it’s like to read lines written by the talented Tina Fey.
Tickets are available to purchase at the PPAC box office and online:
