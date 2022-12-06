Be the playmaker and gather your friends to plan a night out at the Boston Bruins Alumni game on December 18th!

Matt Light and the Light Foundation are once again pulling together a team of avid hockey players known as the “Light Heroes” to take on the Boston Bruins Alumni. Hosted by Matt Light, this benefit hockey game will feature lots of fun, must-have auction items, and maybe you’ll get to meet some of your hockey heroes!

Purchase tickets to the 8th Annual Boston Bruins Alumni Charity Game here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/tYb/