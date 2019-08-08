Looff Arts Festival returns for 5th year

The Looff-East Providence Arts Festival returns for its 5th year! The event takes place Saturday August 10th from 11am to 6pm at Crescent Park. There will be 110 booths of artists, makers, writers, crafters, and community partners. There will also be Shakespeare in the park on Friday night at 7pm and Sunday at 6pm. On Saturday during the festival there is a full slate of entertainment headlined by recent RI Music Hall of Fame Inductee Neal and The Vipers along with The Supermags, Scarlett, Holly and the Sacred Flame and the Mohawks children’s theater group. East Providence is working hard to become a haven for artists and a thriving arts community. Organizer Rick Lawson joins us on The Rhode Show to tell us more!

