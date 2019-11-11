Local Students Join Fight Against Blood Cancer

Campaign Specialist, Jordan Kuzniak, shares details on the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s 2019 Students of the Year campaign.

The Students of the Year campaign is a philanthropic leadership development program through which highly motivated, high-school leaders embark on a journey of professional growth, ensuring that they stand out when preparing for college and beyond. During the program, students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). Student leaders fundraise for LLS in honor of children who are blood cancer survivors. The title Student(s) of the Year is awarded to the candidate or co-candidate team in each community that raises the most funds during the 7-week competition.

